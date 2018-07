Monsoon season does result in the change of routine especially if you are someone who loves working out outdoors. Few people love to go for a walk in the morning or evening, or simply hit the gym. Well, activities like these take a backseat once the rains begin. But, if you are not being able to go outside, for this reason, does not mean you can’t stay fit otherwise. Here we have listed few indoor workouts that can help you to stay fit without going outdoors.

Yoga

Yoga helps to strengthen your core, relieves stress and also helps to burn calories. Yog asanas also help to deal with breathing problems and keep various ailments at bay. This holistic workout can be both relaxing and intense. The good news is, you can find several yoga tutorial apps online, so you can install one on your mobile and start practising yoga at home. But make sure to get the pose right so that you don’t cause any harm during the process. First, follow the beginner’s guide and then once you have mastered it move ahead. Enjoy your session without stepping outside in the rains.

Dance

Pick up dance as a workout because any physical movement can help you to burn calories. Depending on the duration and intensity, dancing can burn several hundred calories. Make your own playlist. Keep dancing at least 20-30 minutes. Start warming up by stretching out your arms, limbs and back. As the songs get faster, so should your moves. If possible copy steps from online videos. The basic idea is to keep moving and move different parts of the body. While this may not be a hardcore workout but it is a good way to burn some calories. Keep changing the tracks so that you don’t get bored. If you are dedicated enough this fun exercise will help you to be in shape.

Run on the spot

Running on the spot can up your heart rate and help to burn calories as well. This is the best way to run if you can’t go outside. You can also run on a treadmill at home. Run on the same spot for about 30 minutes to feel the effects of the workout. To avoid tiredness try to pace yourself. Time yourself accordingly if you are a regular runner as you must be knowing your capacity well. Running has several health benefits, so give it a try.

App workouts

These days there are several exercise apps available on the play store of the smartphone. So pick one app that lets you do some indoor workouts without using too many equipments. Look out for high-intensity exercises like high-knee running, side stretches, jumping jacks, etc. You can also choose workouts based on the time you have. For example, a 10-minute workout, 7-minute workout app which helps you to stay fit without stepping outside. You can track your progress as well. Make sure that you stick to a routine to stay fit once you download these apps on your phone.

Image Source: Shutterstock