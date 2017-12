2017 has come to an end. And with the new year all set to roll within a week, most of us are ready with our new year resolution. And believe it or not, fitness is one thing that is ranks first in almost every person’s wish list for 2018. But fitness is not just about working out in a gym but trying new and interesting tricks to up the fun. This is what Bollywood actress did in 2017. Not only they tried a new fitness routine but pushed their limits. Here are few pics and videos to inspire you to try a new fitness workout in 2018.

Kangoo jumps: One of the fittest Mom on Bollywood, Sushmita Sen tried kangoo jumps with her daughter. This form of exercise can help you burn 1000 calories in an hour. Wanna give it a try? Here’s more on Sushmita Sen who gave major fitness goals in 2017 (Check out the videos).

Numchaku: Sushmita Sen not only tried kangoo jumps, but also tried her hands at this martial art form known as nunchaku. This can double up as defence mechanism when in need.

Shirshasana: Shilpa Shetty can excel in all forms of yoga and you might have seen her trying her hands at different yoga poses but shirshasana (headstand). She tried this asana for the first time in 15 years. Watch the video to know more. Here’s how to do shirshasana or headstand at home.

Pole fitness: This leggy lass of Bollywood, Jacqueline Fernandez proved that pole dance is not just a dance form but can act as an interesting workout routine. Look at her pic as she excels in her pole fitness.

Rope malakhamb: If you need the inspiration to try anything new or want some motivation to kickstart your fitness routine, just go to Adah Sharma’s Instagram page. Of the many things this Bollywood actress tried this year, rope malakhamb is a must mention. Look at the pic. Also read how to burn 500 calories in a day without Dieting/Gymming/Exercising!

