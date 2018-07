Breakfast is reputed to be the most important meal of the day. But it happens to be the one that is skipped by most of us. Strange, right? Though there is no study pinpointing the exact causes behind this trend, there are reams of research that tell why you should never miss your morning meal. Starting from shedding kilos to boosting your brainpower, breakfast has many science-backed benefits that will have you inspired to get ready and fill up your breakfast plate with healthy options.

A good breakfast helps you watch your weight. Yes, it does, simply by setting your Body Mass Index (BMI) right. It is calculated by using your height and weight. An ideal BMI should be between 18.5 to 25. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found that people below 60, who consumed most of their calories at the beginning of the day, had considerably low BMI. Filling your tummy early in the morning also keeps you full and satisfied for longer preventing you from snacking through the day and overeating at lunch and dinner. However, if your breakfast is a bowl of sugar-coated cornflakes, then it will have very little of these benefits. The findings of a research published in the Annals of Nutrition and Metabolism revealed that when people had oatmeal for breakfast instead of skipping the meal altogether or having sugar-loaded cornflakes (caloric equivalent of oatmeal), they consumed 31 per cent lesser calories at their next meal. So, if you don’t want those numbers to rise in your weighing scale, make sure that you are having a heavy breakfast.

Your morning meal can keep your blood sugar levels in check. There are tons of conclusive evidence proving that avoiding your breakfast can make you vulnerable to type-2 diabetes by triggering chronic insulin resistance. A recent report in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition also testifies this.

It can be the saviour of your heart. If you have a wholesome breakfast every morning, your heart will thank you. A study in Circulation has found that men who skip breakfast have a 27 per cent higher risk of heart attack or cardiac ailment than those who eat it.

Your first meal can stave off inflammation. That’s what a research in the American Journal of Nutrition has to say. Researchers found skipping your breakfast could increase your chance of developing inflammation which can even result in metabolic impairment, amping up the risk of obesity and diabetes. So, it’s time to pile up your morning plate with a lot of healthy fibre. Even a cup of yoghurt along with a few slices of apple would do!

It strengthens your cognitive capacity. Kick-starting your day with a healthy breakfast boosts brainpower too! According to various studies in the field, fuelling up your body right at the beginning of the day improves your cognitive function by revving up your memory and logical reasoning. According to the findings of Physiology & Behavior, kids who ate breakfast every morning performed better than those who didn’t. But there’s a little catch: Study participants who performed best weren’t having cereals. They were eating a nutrient-rich bowl of oatmeal.

