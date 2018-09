If you age or tend to put on weight, your neck can become heavy and it can be embarrassing! You may get neck fat due to obesity and certain cardiovascular conditions can also lead to neck fat. So, to keep neck fat at bay, just correct your food habits. Don’t opt for packaged, fatty, and sugar-laden food. Along with that we also tell you what to eat and how to exercise to deal with neck fat.

Just sip on green tea: It is abundant in catechins (polyphenols with antioxidant properties and can help you to lose weight. You should add a teaspoon of green tea to the water and boil it. Simmer and strain it and drink it.

You can eat melons: They are loaded with potassium and vitamin A and are low in calories. So, eating fresh melons can help you to battle the bulge. So, if you want to look beautiful, just get going today!

You can massage your neck with coconut oil or can even consume it: It contains medium-chain fatty acids which can help you to shed those excess kilos. So, just include it in your diet or massage it on your neck.

You can drink lemon juice: It contains vitamin C, is an antioxidant and can speed up your metabolism. It can help you to lose weight and look slim. It also flushes out toxins from your body and to get rid of fat. Try it!

You can eat red bell peppers: They are high in vitamin C and can help you to stay slim. You can add it to your salad or veggies. So, eat it now and see the difference.

You can eat carrots: They are abundant in vitamin A and fibre and can take a lot of time to digest. This will help you to feel full and you will avoid overeating which in turn can help stop you from piling up those extra kilos.

Apart from these diet modifications do these exercises to tackle neck fat. You can do lip pull: You should push your lower jaw out and lift your lower lip. It can help you to look young as it can lift up your face muscles and reduce your neck fat.

You can do chin lift: Just keep looking at the ceiling for a minute and you will be sorted! Doing so will help you to tone your jaw, throat and neck muscles.

A fish face can be helpful: You should suck your cheek and lips inwards as it will help you to burn the fat and tone your facial muscles.