Have you ever heard about a raw food diet? If not, then don’t worry, we will decode it for you. Raw food diet means eating unprocessed and uncooked foods which will help you to get all the vital nutrients from the food. It doesn’t need any flavouring agents or additives. According to study, eating raw foods can help you to ease your digestion, relieve inflammation, give you fibre, prevent cancer and constipation and you will also be able to stay slim. So, just try to grab a beetroot/ carrot/ tomato/ nuts and get going! You will surely get benefit from it.

You can eat onions: We all love onions as they can enhance the taste of any dish. But, do you know that onions are loaded with cancer-fighting compounds and sulphur compounds and can protect you from prostate cancer? Just add raw onions to your yummy salad right away! You can eat berries: If you heat up the berries they can lose their nutritional value. So, just eat them raw. They are loaded with antioxidants and can improve your overall well-being. So, eat a handful of berries or add them as a topping of your smoothie or in salads. You can eat nuts: Avoid heating nuts as they can lose their nutritional value as the fat content in it can increase. Raw nuts are jam-packed with magnesium and iron and can be good for your health. Just add it to your muesli. You can eat bell peppers: It is loaded with vitamin C but if you cook it you may not get the nutritional benefits from it. Just, grill them or add them to your salad. You can eat coconut: It contains more nutrients and electrolytes if eaten raw. Don’t cook it. You can eat beetroot: It is rich in folate and can help in brain development and cell reproduction. But, they lose their nutritional value if they are cooked. So, opt for a beetroot salad and enjoy it! You can eat tomatoes: They are abundant in vitamins, minerals and nutrients which can tackle diabetes, kidney stones and obesity. You can add sliced tomatoes in your salad. You can eat avocado: It contains fibre and carotenoids and can be included in your salad or sandwich. But, if you cook it, you won’t get any nutritional benefits from it. So, avoid doing so. You can eat broccoli: It is rich in protein, potassium, Vitamin C and potassium and can help you to boost your immunity. But, it can lose its nutritional value when it is cooked. Incorporate it into your salad or grill it and eat it.