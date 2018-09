You are gym-bro when you are hitting the fitness centre without a break, love your leg day, and lift like a maniac with every rep. well half the job is done, but if you are not eating right and eating at the right time, then may be its wasting your efforts. And we’re sure that you don’t want that. Eating the right pre-workout food is one such thing that people don’t really care about, but they should!

Pre-workout foods should be high on carbs, moderate in protein, and low in fat and fibre. Fat and fibre tend to slow down the digestion process. On the other hand, carbs act as the fuel source for all those lifting that you’ll be doing. Also, the more extensive the meal is, the more time you will get to digest, and it will not be sitting in your stomach. Here are the foods to have before you hit the gym…

Plain Greek yogurt with berries and granola: The berries and granola provide the easily digestible carbs to power through your workout, and the Greek yogurt will give you ample protein to prevent the muscle from breaking down. Granola that contains nuts, seeds, and wholesome carbs (like oats, amaranth, quinoa, and/or millet) are better choices. And the same goes for yogurt: Go for the plain ones rather the fruit flavours to keep the sugar count down.

Whole-fruit smoothie: Fruits provide simple sugars that are easy to digest. They act as the preferred source of energy for high-intensity workouts. Go for your preferred fruit and try to mix it with banana, peanut butter, oats, flaxseeds, and almond milk. You can also choose to go with avocado, blueberries, banana, and almond milk.

Oatmeal and blueberries: Woke up late and running late for the gym? Worry not! Quickly whip up the blueberry-almond overnight oats, almond butter and chia seeds. They will provide you with sustained energy for more reps than you were planning to do. Add a scoop of protein powder which will add the amino acids to aid in your muscles in breakdown.

Banana with peanut butter and honey: Bananas are loaded with simple carbs and potassium, that helps with ideal nerve and muscle functioning. Add a serving of peanut butter or almond butter and to add a little sweetness, put one teaspoon of honey to it! The mixture with give you slow, steady levels of glucose into the bloodstream, which is great for a gruelling session at the gym!

Apple with almond butter and raisins: Dried fruits, like raisins, are a good source of natural and simple sugar. Also, the small amount of fibre in the apples and raisins, with the monounsaturated fats in the peanut butter, will make you full to an extent that will curb down your hunger. An ideal if you don’t like eating too much in the morning.