We all love watching him in the popular TV soap ‘Naagin 3′. Yes! We are talking about Pearl V Puri who plays the character of Mahir Sehgal. Pearl’s chiselled body is grabbing eyeballs and winning the hearts of many. The actor has gained a massive fan following due to his perfect looks and fitter body. The dashing actress who is a fitness enthusiast does kickboxing, weight training, cardio and core strength training. Pearl keeps on trying different workouts and never fails to exercise. Take a look at Pearl’s fitness routine.

Stretching is important to improve stamina, flexibility, endurance and prevent injury. Stretching can promote blood circulation, improve your posture and reduce the soreness of the muscles. It also increases energy levels and reduces muscle tension. Here, Pearl can be seen stretching. Why don’t you also try it?

Pearl also does a chest workout and he makes it sure that he never misses his gym sessions. He believes in staying fit and strong and surely he is nailing it like a king here!

Boot camp workout can help to lose weight, it can increase your stamina and enhance your well-being. It can perk up your mood and tone your muscles. It will help to stay fit physically as well as mentally. If you are looking for a long-term fitness goal, try it and you will surely be fit and fine!

Kickboxing can reduce your stress, improve your posture and coordination, boost your metabolism and energy and increase your agility. Just go out there and try it. See to it that you exercise daily and lead a healthy life.

Like Pearl, even you can adopt a healthy lifestyle. So, when are you planning to exercise?

Image Source: Instagram/ @pearlvpuri