You must have noticed this super svelte and gorgeous actor in many famous soaps like ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ and ‘ Naagin 3 ‘. Her beautiful smile and impeccable acting skill cannot go unnoticed in screen. Yes, we are talking about the ravishing Heli Daruwala.

Fitness

What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness to me means discipline and self love. It nourishes my mind, body and soul.

What does you fitness regime include?

My fitness regime includes weight training and dancing which I have been doing since childhood. I am a trained Bharatnatyam dancer for almost 10 years and also in kathak . This has made me so disciplined. These dance practices are like my workout routine. Also, I love weight training and I train 4 times a week at least for an hour each day.

How do you push yourself to workout on lazy days?

I love pushing my limits. So on a lazy day, I tell myself that there is nothing that one can’t do if you convince your brain to do it and also some coffee helps! (she laughs)

What do you focus on while training for fitness?

I concentrate on overall fitness. I make sure I cover all body parts and cardio too.

One fitness mantra for our readers?

Be consistent and don’t leave anything that you started mid way. Moreover, remember that you should be fit because we all deserve it.

Diet

What kind of a diet do you follow?

I follow a basic Indian balanced diet. I feel we have such a rich culture in terms of food that we don’t have to look

anywhere else.

One food you cannot resist.

Cakes

Elaborate on your diet routine.

I have poha or upma, rava idli for my breakfast. For lunch I have either sabji and roti or sabji rice and dal with some salad, followed by a dinner that usually consists of soup and sauted vegetables.

Do you avoid any particular food item?

No. I eat everything when I feel like but obviously never go overboard. I also manage to burn everything I eat in gym and dance- so I maintain a balance. I am blessed with a great metabolism too.

What is your cheat food? And how often to you consume it?

I love pizzas and have it once in a week at least. I make sure that I never starve myself or kill my desire to eat.

One diet tip for our readers.

Don’t go crazy starving yourself or obsessing over new diet trends every fortnight. Your body needs everything in balance. Make sure you always stay hydrated.