Though heavy rains have taken a break in Mumbai, many people are prone to illnesses like fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea and so on. So, to help you to get relief we have got a smart Pumpkin and Green Gram Palya recipe for you which is a gravy- based dish and can be included in your daily diet. Both pumpkin and green gram palya are loaded with the goodness of pumpkin which is good for your cardiovascular health. This highly nutritious food is low in calories and will help you keep your weight in check. It is also known to protect immunity which will, in turn, help you combat a gamut of health problems including infections, allergies and digestion.

Speaking about the health benefits of green gram, it is a lean source of protein and helps in lowering the blood pressure and cholesterol and it is good for your skin health too. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dieticain – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital – Yeshwanthpur who has dished out this amazing recipe explains, " Pumpkin and green gram palya is a curry which can be served with rice or roti. You can also consume it as per your choice. Consumption of it can help you to stay in top shape." So, what are you waiting for? Get going!

Pumpkin and Green Gram Palya

Ingredients

1 cup pumpkin cubed

½ cup green gram, cooked

2 tablespoon fresh coconut, grated

2 teaspoon amchur (dry mango powder)

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

2 teaspoons red chilli powder

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 teaspoon Mustard seeds

1 teaspoon chana dal (Bengal gram dal)

5 Curry leaves

2 cups water

Salt, as per taste

Method

To begin making pumpkin green gram palya, take a vessel and boil water. Now, add pumpkin cubes and cook for 5 to 10 minutes or until they are half cooked. Strain water and keep it aside.

Heat a heavy wok and add oil. Then, add mustard seeds and sauté well until it splutters.

Now add channa dal, fry until they turn golden. Add curry leaves and fry for few seconds.

Now, add the cooked pumpkin cubes and cooked peas. Add amchur powder, garam masala and red chilli powder, mix well. Let it cook for about a minute.

Add salt, grated coconut, and mix. Close and cook for 3-5 minutes.

Serve pumpkin green gram palya along with rice or chapati.

Image Source: Shutterstock