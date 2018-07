Mumbai is witnessing heavy rain and water-logging for the fourth consecutive day. Local trains are suspended due to waterlogging, people are stuck in heavy traffic jams and there are many who are also dealing with a power cut. And for those who haven’t ventured out in the rain, roasted pumpkin soap can bring some respite! Since pumpkin can boost your immunity, improves eye health, aids weight loss and helps in maintaining a good heart health. Make a variety of dishes from this powerful ingredient and stay in top shape.

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dieticain – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital – Yeshwanthpur says, “Pumpkin contains fibre, vitamins, and potassium and can improve your sleep quality, it can perk up your mood and reduces inflammation. Here, Pavithra N Raj tells us how to consume pumpkin in a healthy way by suggesting this soulful recipe. Do give it a try! Read: Healthy ayurvedic yellow pumpkin soup recipe

Roasted pumpkin soup:

Ingredients:

Pumpkin: ½ kg

garlic: 2 pod

olive oil: 3 tablespoons

salt

pepper

1 tablespoon oil

1 onion

2 stalks of celery

2 medium carrots

½ teaspoon ground cumin

3 cups water

½ teaspoon chilli, crushed (optional)

Method:

Cut the pumpkin into wedges.

Toss in olive oil, salt and pepper in a roasting tin or grill it on tawa.

Cut the top off the head of garlic and drizzle a little oil over the cloves.

Wrap the garlic in tin foil and add to the pumpkin.

Roast at 200-degree celsius for 30 minutes or until the pumpkin is soft.

Coarsely chop the onion, celery and carrot and fry until the onion is translucent.

Add the ground cumin and then fry for a while.

Add the water, salt, pepper and chilli (if you like a bit of heat in your soup).

Boil it and then reduce to simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove the skin from the cooked pumpkin.

Along with the pumpkin, add the squeezed out roasted garlic to the soup. To cover the vegetables, you will need to add some water as well!

Simmer for another five minutes and by blending with a stick blender and adjust the seasoning to taste.

Check the consistency of the soup. If it is too thick you will have to add more water to it.

Serve hot.

The incredibly nutritious food packed with minerals and vitamins and which is low in calories will help you to stay healthy! Include it in your diet and enjoy its many health benefits. Read: Healthy soup recipe – Apple pumpkin soup

Image Source: Shutterstock