You must have done and dusted the high-intensity interval workout. If you are already bored with the high-intensity workout, we have got something new for you. If you do not want to go so hard anymore, the low-intensity steady state cardio (LISS) is for you. So what is LISS? We got all the dope from fitness expert Sejal Shah from V’s Fitness Studio, Mumbai.

What is LISS workout?

LISS simply involves elevating your heart rate and keeping it there for an extended period of time say about thirty minutes. While performing LISS you also need to make sure you’re your heart rate does not go beyond 50 percent of your maximum heart rate. Here is a beginner’s low impact cardio workout for weight loss.

Riding a stationary bike at an easy pace, a slow jog or a casual walk on a flat terrain are all examples of low-intensity steady state cardio. Leisurely swimming and some gentle forms of yoga also fall into this category. So you will only break a light sweat while doing LISS. Your breathing is also steady when you are performing this form of exercise where you can easily converse with your friend while exercising.

However, it is also important to note that the intensity of a type of exercise is always relative. For instance, if you have never exercised and have always been out of shape, even a 30-minute walk can be moderate to a high-intensity workout. On the other hand, if you are an athlete, a 45-minute jog can fall on the low-cardio cardio.

What are the benefits of LISS workout?

If you are doing a desk job, just getting up and going for a 30-minute walk on your lunch break can do wonders for your heart and your state of mind. LISS workout is safe so it can be excellent for beginners and those with injuries. Plus, low-intensity exercises lead to better adherence and lower risk of injury. Also, if you are into strength training, there are going to be days where you need rest for your muscles to repair. Those are the days when you can opt for LISS workout. Here’s how too much exercising can do more harm than good.

