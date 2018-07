Our digestion process slows down in monsoon due as the weather is highly humid. So, one should eat foodstuffs which keep your digestive tract in check as consuming junk, oily and spicy food can invite a lot of health issues like indigestion, diarrhoea, constipation, food poising, vomiting and so on. Make sure that you consume food which will help you to improve your digestive process.

Gita Ramesh, Jt. Managing Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group says, “Bananas and cucumbers are a great source of fibre and can ease your digestion. In order to lead a healthy life, one has to have a healthy gut.” Here, she dishes out an easy and nutritious recipe for your well-being. Relish!

Banana cucumber salad

Serves: 2 persons

Ingredients

2 bananas (kela), peeled, sliced

1 tbsp lime (nimbu) juice

2 cucumber (khira), small, peeled, sliced

2 green chillies, finely chopped

Salt to taste

2 tbsp peanuts, roasted and crushed

1tbsp freshly grated coconut

Few mint leaves

Method

Put the sliced bananas into a bowl. Add the lime juice to keep the bananas looking fresh or else they start changing colour.

Mix the cucumber with bananas. Then, add the green chillies, salt and crushed peanuts; mix well.

Serve on a platter sprinkled with grated coconut and mint leaves.

Why bananas?

Bananas are loaded with potassium which can regulate your blood pressure and ensures the proper functioning of your heart. It is also beneficial for your kidneys and bones and it is also considered as one of the potential sources of energy.

Aids digestion: Fibre is essential to help the food to travel smoothly through the digestive tract and banana contains a lot of fibre which regulates your bowel movements.

Why cucumber?

Cucumber is known as a coolant as it has lipid-lowering and anti-diabetic properties that prevent the body from overheating and is a perfect food to keep you healthy.

Boosts immunity: Cucumber contains anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to enhance your immunity.

Image Source: Shutterstock