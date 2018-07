Monsoon can invite many diseases with. To enjoy a disease-free monsoon, one should eat right and healthy. Avoiding junk, spicy and oily food can be a boon. Since the digestive system can go for a toss during the rainy season, one should eat gut-friendly foods to stay healthy.

Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dieticain – Nutrition And Dietetics, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital – Yeshwanthpur says, “Monsoon is a time when people like to enjoy bhajiyas, namkeens and so on. But consumption of it can take a toll on your health as you may suffer from diarrhoea, constipation, acidity and so on. So, this yummy recipe loaded with the goodness of pumpkin, jaggery, nuts and seeds can pave a way towards healthy living.” All you need to know about Jaggery or gur – a natural way to control asthma

Pumpkin halwa with jaggery

Ingredients

2 cups of yellow pumpkin gratings

3/4 cup powdered jaggery

3/4 cup milk

3 to 4 teaspoons of ghee

Few cashew nuts

Few pumpkin seeds

A handful of raisins

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Method:

Take a big piece of yellow pumpkin and remove the outer skin and seeds. Grate it finely. Take two cups of the grated pumpkin.

Put a teaspoon of ghee in a non-stick kadhai and fry cashew nuts and raisins separately and remove aside.

In the same kadhai, add one more teaspoon of ghee and add the grated pumpkin.

Stir-fry for five to ten minutes on low flame. Then, add milk and stir well. Close with a lid and cook until the milk is absorbed and the pumpkin is cooked well.

Then, add the jaggery powder and mix well. The stove should be on a medium flame and stir it and then cook till the jaggery is blended well and the halwa is thick. (Do it for 10 to 15 minutes).

Add the remaining ghee, cardamom powder, fried cashew and raisins.

Mix everything well and transfer to a greased bowl.

Garnish with cashew nuts and raisins.

Serve it hot.

Why can it improve digestion?

The halwa contains jaggery which is one of the dearest ingredients used for cooking. Jaggery has a positive effect on our digestive system as it prevents many digestive problems and smoothens our digestive process.

It can also regulate the bowel movements which will help you to keep problems like indigestion, constipation and flatulence at bay. It the perfect digestive agent.

To stay in top shape during monsoon, just give it a try!

Image Source: Shutterstock