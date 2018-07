With the onset of monsoon, landslides tend to occur in mountainous regions and you may have to face unwanted circumstances — you can get stuck up and the landslide can leave you injured. But if you are a daredevil and wish to go for a trek, you will have to keep few things in mind to acquire an experience of a lifetime.

“Trekkers need to keep in mind that preparation is the key to enjoy it during the rainy season. Also, if you suffer from health problems, ask your doctor whether you can go on a trek,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody. If you wish to begin your adventure, here are few precautionary measures you should take:

Carry out a thorough research of the place: This is the first and foremost tip which the trekkers should keep in mind. Search the place on the internet and check whether the place is safe for trekking. Don’t just go for a trek without knowing the place or the surroundings as you may encounter difficulties like locating a nearby hospital or a chemist in case of an emergency.

Checklist: Include items like medicines, eye gear, first-aid kit, toiletries, batteries and torch in your backpack to help you deal with untoward incidents.

Raincoat is a must: When you go for trekking, make sure you invest in a good raincoat. In turn, this will help you to stay healthy.

Appropriate clothing: Wear full sleeve clothes and full pants while trekking to avoid insect bites and injuries.

Foot care: Foot care is essential during monsoon, so make sure that you take an appropriate care of your feet as you may suffer from allergies or infections.

Protect your electronic gears: You should see to it that your electronic items – camera, mobile phone, I pod or an I pad, is kept safely. Use a water-proof bag which will prevent the water from getting inside your bags. Read: Weight Loss Tip #38 – Go on a trek to lose weight

Carry mosquito repellent: During monsoon, the stagnant water plays a breeding ground for mosquitoes causing diseases like malaria, dengue and so on. Don’t forget to carry a mosquito repellent.

Shoes: Wear good quality of sports shoes which will help you to get a grip on the slippery terrain of the mountain.

Physical and mental exercise: Prepare yourself physically and mentally before trek by exercising beforehand.

Food: In the monsoon, there are high chances of you suffering from diarrhoea, fever, cold and cough and for that, you will have to build a strong immunity. “Follow an antioxidant-rich diet, avoid eating outside. Consuming raw food is a strict no-no. Carry plenty of fluids to stay hydrated. Opt for a banana, apple i.e complex carbohydrates to maintain your energy balance. Avoid indulging in spicy, oily and junk food. Don’t go overboard as you may suffer from acidity and bloating. Consume good quality protein, carbohydrates and fibre. Have lean chicken curry along with rice and sauté veggies. If you are a vegetarian, eat paneer or tofu along with rice/ whole wheat roti/ multigrain roti and sauté veggies. While walking you can eat berries along with some dry fruits and seeds,” says Ankita Ghag. Read: 8 romantic adventurous activities you must try with your partner

