Mommies, are you worried about your child’s health or are you afraid that the roadside food will take a toll on your child’s health? So, to kick off the junk and make your child’s snacking time fun, try this yummilicious recipe dished out by Celebrity chef Amrita Raichand. Relish!

Coloured tacos with chicken salami and cheese filling(non-veg)/ paneer and cheese filling (veg) served with homemade salsa

Ingredients:

Multigrain flour: 85 gms

Beetroot/ carrot/ spinach boiled and made in a smooth purée with ( max 1-2 tsp of water): 55 gms

A pinch of salt

10 ml oil spray can as per your need

Non-spicy chicken salami slices as needed or cheese and paneer sticks as per your need

Method to make tacos:

Add salt to the flour and make a dough by first rubbing the oil into the flour to get it crumbly while making sure that the oil is mixed with the entire flour. Then add the purée(that’s being used at that point) and make a medium soft dough.

Rest for ten minutes.

Roll out on a clean surface and cut into discs using a round cookie cutter and dock(make small holes) with a steel fork.

Spray the muffin tins with cooking spray. Place the rolled out discs in between the inverted muffin moulds to give the tacos its shape. Spray with cooking spray on top.

Bake in a convection oven at 180-degree celsius for ten minutes till crisp.

Let it cool till it reaches room temperature.

Your tacos are ready.

For filling:

Take a salami and cut out a smaller size of the disc than the taco with the help of a cookie cutter.

Cut a cheese baton and wrap it with the salami.

Slide this in the taco and top it with quick homemade salsa.

For vegetarian filling:

Take a cheese slice, cut It in the same way as you cut the salami mentioned above. Take a paneer baton, sauté it with some mixed herbs, take it out of the pan and wrap the cheese slice around it.

Slide it in the taco and top it with the homemade salsa. 3 healthy almond recipes for snacking

Salsa:

Onions: finely chopped

Tomato: deseeded and finely chopped

Coriander: finely chopped

Canned tomato juice: 1tbsp

Lime juice: 1 tbsp

Chilli flakes( if desired)

a pinch of salt and sugar if needed

Mix everything to serve with tacos

How to serve?

Place the filling of your choice in the tacos and serve. Know about 10 Indian snacks in less than 150 calories

Image Source: Amrita Raichand