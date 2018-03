Mid-week blues? Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows you this yoga asana that will help you beat stiffness and fatigue

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of the fittest celebs from B-town. This sexy actor believes in power yoga and has a website and FB page dedicated to fitness. If you are suffering from mid-week blues and are extremely fatigued here’s something from Shilpa Shetty Kundra that will rejuvenate you and make you feel better. Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows us how to perform Meruwakrasana, an asana that will relax your body and will relieve your body. Here’s how to perform this yoga asana as explained by the fitness goddess, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Steps to perform Meruwakrasana:

Sit on the floor with both legs outstretched.

Don’t allow the knees to bend.

Then take your right knee and bend it towards your chest.

Place your right hand behind parallel to the right leg that you just bent.

Keep looking in the front.

Exhale

Now cross your left hand over your right leg.

Move your head back while keeping your back straight.

Deep breathe in.

Now while breathing in bring your head forward.

Release your left hand slowly.

Bring your right hand forward and come back to Tadasana.

Inhale and exhale slowly.

Bend your left knee

Keep your left hand behind.

While exhaling cross your left hand across your right leg

Move your head back keeping your back straight.

Deep breathe in.

Now while breathing in bring your head forward, release your right hand, release your right leg and relax.

Benefits of Meruvakrasana:

Relieves back pain.

Tones abdominal area.

Prevents diabetes.

Helps overcome stiffness and fatigue.

Here’s the video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra performinf Meruvakrasana:



Image/Video courtesy: Facebook/ShilpaShettyKundra