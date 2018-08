When we think of hockey, we think of Major Dhyanchand, The Wizard who single-handedly won India 3 Olympic Gold medals and was an inspiration for many. He had even Adolf Hitler on his feet as the legend was offered a high post in German army after India defeated Germany 8-1 in the 1936 Olympics final.

So, as we celebrate the National Sports Day on his 113th birth anniversary, it’s imperative that we talk about the health benefits that hockey offers. Here you go…

Helps torch fat: Hockey is a fast-paced game that requires players to be on their toes and makes them apply short bursts of energy which burns a huge number of calories. On an average, each player burns about 0.061 calories per pound of body weight, per minute. In the long run, it amounts to huge fat loss.

Develops the cardiovascular system: The energy and muscular strength required in playing the game help in the development of cardiovascular strength. The more they run, the more oxygen they supply to the muscles. And this pumping helps in better breathing and cellular activities.

Boosts metabolism: Due to the start-stop nature of the game, where running fast is broken by short periods of rest, players get greater cardio benefits. The game is a good high-intensity interval training, which can burn more calories and boost metabolism.

Full body workout: The game also helps develop muscles from upper and lower body. While all the running carves leg muscles, such as the hamstrings, calves and hip flexors, the use of hockey stick develops the triceps, forearms, and shoulder muscles.

Enhanced muscular strength: The strength in the muscles that comes from playing hockey actually reduces the risk of overall injury, improves bone strength, strengthens connective tissues and also increases the muscle mass of the body. And all these contribute to a healthier, stronger body which is less prone to injury.

Develops hand-eye coordination: Playing hockey needs an accurate hand-eye coordination. And with time, it also helps in improving the quick responses and reactions on the field and off it too. Improved agility, coordination among players are added advantages.

Boosts Brain function: It’s known that exercising improves the mood by releasing happy hormones, endorphins. It helps in easing depression, stress and anxiety. As a form of exercise, hockey provides the same benefits, and also boosts the capabilities of the brain with good decision-making skills in pressure situations.