Those flavourful juicy oval fruits in pink peels rank quite high among the fruit fraternity, globally. Dense in nutrients, they carry organic compounds which come with medicinal benefits. Lychees are rich in copper and phosphorus and can control blood pressure, treat cold and flu, build a strong immunity, banish the signs of ageing and are a good source of vitamin B. These fruits, which can be consumed in the form of juice, can also strengthen blood vessels as they have bioflavonoids. Lychee carries dietary fibres which will help you to regulate your bowel movements and also prevents diarrhoea. Not yet convinced? Here are the top 5 health benefits of lychees that will have you surprised.

Treats infections

Its antimicrobial properties help one to fight infections. It is good for your respiratory system and relieves asthma symptoms.

Good for your skin

Lychee contains vitamins which can slow down your ageing process and enhance the collagen production and improve the elasticity of the skin.

Good for your heart

It has flavonoids, fibre and antioxidants which will be beneficial for your cardiovascular health.

Boosts immunity

Lychee is loaded with vitamin C which can strengthen your immunity and protect from viral infections and prevent chronic and fatal illnesses.

Mango Lychee Bahar

Rasika Parab, HOD, Nutrition Therapy, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, shares a lychee yummy recipe.

Ingredients

1.5 cups Mango pulp

50g grated Khoya

8 to 10 Lychees

1/4 cup grated Coconut

a pinch saffron (kesar) strands

2 tbsp sliced Almonds

2 tbsp sliced Pistachios

1/2 cup Sugar

Method

Roast the khoya in a non-stick pan and keep aside.

Heat the ghee in a non-stick kadhai, add the mango pulp and coconut and cook till the mixture turns thick.

Add the roasted khoya, sugar, mix well and cook till the mixture leaves ghee from the sides.

Cool and keep aside.

Peel the lychees, slit them and remove the seeds.

Stuff each lychee with prepared filling.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Serve chilled.

