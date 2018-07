Gorgeous Shikha Singh who was seen in soaps like ‘Uttaran’,’ Mahabharat’, ‘Kumkum Bhagya’,‘Kundali Bhagya’ and many more is sure to give you major fitness motivation! The actress who follows a stringent fitness routine, exercises without fail.

Her kick-ass workout has helped her to acquire kick abs. Shikha never compromises when it comes to her fitness routine and is also one of the known TV actors. You will surely get motivated if you witness how the talented actor is sweating it out hard in the gym!

Barbells: Barbell exercises are great for mental as well as physical health. Lifting weights make your arms stronger, tones your muscles and also increases your bone density. Here are a few other benefits of barbells:

-Boosts confidence.

-Promotes better sleep.

-Improves mood.

-Prevents osteoporosis.

-Promotes a healthy heart.

Yoga: Yoga is filled with benefits. Practising yoga on a regular basis not only amps up your immunity but boosts your overall well-being. Look at how Alia from Kumkum Bhagya performs it like a pro! Start doing yoga and enjoy its positive health benefits! Get clear with the basics first and then gradually you can move towards performing asanas. This will surely help you to get a fitter body.

Squats: Squats are more than just exercises for a toned butt! Yes, it does give you perfect buttocks but here are all other benefits of squats that you ought to know! Try doing it!

1) It is good for building muscles.

2) Burns fat.

3) Helps in maintaining balance.

4) Tones your abs, butts and overall body.

5) Regulates bowel movements.

While there are many actors who swear by squats, while fulfilling the ‘Fitness Challenge‘, the Uttran actor blew our mind away. Have a look:

