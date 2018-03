Shirshasana is one of the most commonly practiced asanas and known as the king of all asanas due to its effect on the entire body. It is the first of the 12 basic postures of hatha yoga. Shirsh means head in Sanskrit and hence this pose is better known as the headstand.

Benefits:

The inverted pose of shirshasana helps in improving blood circulation to the brain and eyes increasing their efficiency.

The freshly oxygenated blood stimulates the pituitary glands increasing its effectiveness. The pituitary gland in turn activates all other hormone producing endocrine glands and works as a great anxiety reliever.

The upside-down position also aids digestion, especially if you are suffering from constipation.

It strengthens the lungs and relieves cold, cough, sinusitis, sore throat and asthma.

Shirshasana strengthens the core as it works on the muscles of the abdomen, back, shoulder, neck and arms. Because of the increased pressure on the diaphragm, the headstand deepens and calms your breathing.

It is highly advisable that shirshasana should be learned under the guidance of an experienced teacher.

How to do the asana: Sit on your soles and place your knees on the ground. Lock fingers of both the hands. Making a triangle of the finger lock and the elbows, place it on the ground. By bending forward, place middle of the hand on the ground near the finger lock. Now straighten the legs. By practice, soles will automatically leave the ground and knees will touch the abdomen. Now keeping the balance, straighten your legs from thigh joint. Completely balance your body on the head. While returning to the original position, first fold your knee and then the legs. Let the thigh and knee touch the abdomen. Now gradually place the soles on the ground. Sit on the soles and slowly raise your head.

Tips:

Beginners should use the wall as a support in early stages as it will help them to develop the necessary strength in the neck and shoulders.

This asana should gradually be learned in stages so do not force yourself to do the asana too soon.

Always use a yoga mat or a cushion for practice so that the head feels comfortable on the floor while doing the asana.

Contraindications:

Shirshasana should not be practiced by people who are suffering from high blood pressure, migraine, heart disease and kidney problems. It should also be avoided by women who are pregnant or are having their menstrual cycle.

