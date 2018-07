Who doesn’t want a body with toned legs, high core strength and great metabolism? Everybody would, but the process that one should try out in order to get such a body may well be debated! Whether it is for Bollywood actors or athletes, there is one exercise that they easily swear by- Running.

Seemingly the easiest and yet the one that instantly lights your mood, running is our top favourite. We ask Dhwani Vira, professional yoga and Zumba trainer on why running is the ultimate go-to for many! ‘It is, basically the easiest and most accessible form of cardio. It is a good routine for overall body fitness,’ said Vira.

Builds strong bones.

It is good for heart. Read : 4 ways to take care of your heart when you start to exercise

Lights up your mood.

Helps in busting stress.

Muscle strengthening.

Boosts confidence.

Tones your legs.

Good for overall body.

‘Running is free. You don’t end up paying for a class, so as long as your technique is right you can do it by yourself at any time convenient to you. Considering all of these, it is one of the most opted exercises,’ added Vira. But one of the most common queries we come across is, can even thin or lean people run? Vira answers, ‘Yes. As long as they keep their food intake in check. This is so because otherwise they will end up losing muscle fat. But otherwise, it is one of the most sought-to and easy to do form of exercise.’

