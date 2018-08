Actor Ishwak Singh mesmerized the audiences in movies like ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Tamasha’ and ‘Aligarh’, with his charming personality. Ishwak is a fitness enthusiast and sticks to his fitness routine. His washboard abs and a toned physique will make you fall in love with him. Like fitness and diet, the talented actor also sees to it that he gets a good night’s sleep every day for 8 hours. Here, we decode his fitness routine for you.

Fitness

Ishwak does a variety of things to stay in top shape. “I do a combination of resistance training, functional fitness and martial arts. Also, I occasionally dance to de-stress. I workout for 4-5 days in a week and the duration of my workout is around an hour.”

Ishwak whose favourite workout is martial arts combined with functional training says, “It’s important to work your entire body. I focus on compound movements like deadlifts and also like working with my own body weight. There are variations of push-ups, pull-ups and dips which I like to do.”

Ishwak feels that one should keep his/her fitness routine short and intense. “Follow a regime that helps you to perform better at your day job, feel healthy and energetic! If you’re tired, lethargic and irritable on the days you workout, then you’re doing something wrong.”

Diet

Ishwak follows a well-balanced diet and he is not so fond of junk food. According to Ishwak, diet also plays an equally important role if you want to lead a healthy and a happy life. “My breakfast which is also my pre-workout meal comprises oats, egg whites, papaya and nuts. On some days, I replace oats and eggs with sweet potatoes and curd. My lunch consists of rice and chicken, green salad and curd. In the evening, I eat salad/ dry fruits or fruit. My dinner comprises leafy vegetables and some white meat. I have a very small portion of brown rice. I avoid rice and sugar at night. I also drink a glass of milk before hitting the sack as it promotes good sleep,” says Ishwak.

Speaking about his cheat food, the dashing actor says, “I like kebabs, parathas with butter, milk tea and coffee, pasta, pizzas, chocolates and sweets but I make it a point to eat it during the daytime and in controlled portions. I avoid going overboard.”