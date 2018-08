Do you remember that bubbly and chubby actress from Salman Khan starrer ‘Veer’? Yes, we are talking about super gorgeous Zareen Khan. Zareen garnered a lot of attention due to her weight and appealing looks. But, now Zareen who has gone from flab to fab and is in news due to her slimmer avatar. The sultry actress is an inspiration for all those who want to shed those excess kilos. Zareen is a fitness fanatic and swears by yoga. She adheres to her fitness routine and is mindful about her diet. Here, we decode how the talented actress stays in top shape.

The amazing actress can be seen doing yoga. Zareen does a headstand regularly. Doing headstand can help you to improve your blood circulation, stamina, flexibility, coordination, focus, balance and mood. You may also be able to beat stress. Just try it right away under the guidance of your trainer and you will surely be able to stay fit and fine.

The ravishing actress never misses out on yoga and she can be seen performing various yogasanas. Yoga can help you to improve your mental and physical well-being. It can help you to lose weight and correct your posture, moreover, it can also help you to keep health ailments like high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and anxiety at bay. It can uplift your mood and enhance your endurance as a result you will be able to perform your day-to-day activities with ease. So, just embrace yoga and say hi to healthy living as yoga can help you bid adieu to your faulty lifestyle.

The dazzling actress who was also seen in flicks like ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Hate Story 3’, ‘Aksar 2’ and many more movies also does barbell exercises which can help you to build strong muscles and is a full body workout. It can help you to strengthen your legs, glutes and hamstrings. So, when are you giving it a try?

Zareen also does halasana (plow pose) which can help you to enhance your digestion, lose weight, can strengthen your abdominal muscles, destroy stress, become flexible, agile and strong. But, avoid doing it if you have a back problem or do it under the supervision of your fitness expert.

The suave actress also does mixed martial arts (MMA) to de-stress and lead a happy life. Doing MMA can help you to build strong muscles and bones. It can also enhance your hand-eye-coordination and focus.

Image Source: Instagram/ @ zareenkhan