Tall and handsome Kushal Tandon is one of the sexiest actors in the TV industry. The hunk enjoys a massive fan following and is a household name due to his flawless acting and attractive persona. Kushal follows his fitness routine religiously and makes sure that he follows a well-balanced diet. The talented actor does rope exercises, strength training and many more to stay in top shape.

Staying physically and mentally fit can help one to lead a healthy life. Fitness should be a way of life and one should see to it that he/she follows a healthy lifestyle to stay fit and fine. Similarly, there are many actors who are fit and are inspiring people to kick-off their sedentary lifestyle and one of them is chivalrous Kushal Tandon. The Beyhadh actor is the heartthrob of many and never fails to motivate us by giving us some major fitness goals.

Kushal who was seen in soaps like ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 5’ never fails to grab the eyeballs with is lean and muscular body. Kushal sweats it out hard in the gym like a boss.

The only way out is through! A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:32pm PDT

You will be able to spot Kushal doing pull-ups. Doing pull-ups can be beneficial for you as it is a full body workout and can help you to improve your balance, blood circulation, stamina, flexibility and can help you to tackle your back pain. It can enhance your grip strength and flexibility. It will boost your metabolism. It can perk-up your mood and can also help you to shed those excess kilos. When are you giving it a try? Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia swears by callisthenics to stay fit

Kushal can also be seen doing dumbbell exercises. It can help you to become flexible, improve your posture, stamina and coordination. It can tone your body and help you to build stronger muscles. Moreover, you can do dumbbell exercise anywhere. Dumbbell workouts are known to improve your cardiovascular health. It can be beneficial for your bone and joints. So, just grab a dumbbell and start working out. Make sure that you do it under the guidance of your trainer. Here’s All you need to know about actor Ashrut Jain’s fitness routine

So, when are you giving up your faulty lifestyle and embracing a healthy lifestyle? Doing a physical activity of your choice can also help you to improve your overall well-being. Just, get, set and exercise as it is the need of the hour.

