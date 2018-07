Kumkum Bhagya actor Vin Rana, who also features in the soap ‘Kundali Bhagya’.Many actors despite a hectic shooting schedule don’t miss their fitness routine and Vin Rana is one of them. The talented actor enjoys a good fan following was also seen in ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi ‘ and so on. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and his rough and rugged physique will motivate you to start exercising. The handsome actor also follows a healthy and a well-balanced diet.

Actors go an extra mile to stay in top shape and look their best. Vin is also one such actor who works on his body and never fails us to give some major fitness goals. Vin follows a stringent exercise routine and adheres to his fitness routine. Fitness a way of life for him and he makes sure that he achieves his fitness goals by working hard on his body. Take a look at Vin who gives us fitspiration by adopting fitness for life. If you wish to acquire a chiselled body get going now!

You can see Vin’s Instagram posts where he can be spotted doing leg and chest exercises and weight training. Here, we decode his fitness routine for you. We hope that you too take the charge of your health and give up your sedentary lifestyle. Thursday throwback: Check out the list of celebrities who have given us major fitness goals

Doing pull-ups can enhance your body posture. It is a full body workout and you will be able to increase your strength and stamina. It will increase your heart rate and will also help you to lose weight. So, if you wish to look awesome? Exercise right away and give up your unhealthy habits. Staying physically fit can help you to lead a healthy life. You can take any physical activity of your choice to improve your well-being.

Must watch inspirational video!!!

Everyone desires to have a stronger chest. Vin is doing chest exercises like pro. Actor Vivek Mushran’s fitness routine will make you believe that age is just a number

#Aviary#trainhard #trainig#on #chest#muscle#earlymorning #workout#butterfly

Strength training can perk up your mood and help you to feel energetic. It can help you to burn calories and boost your metabolism. It can help you to become confident and build a good self esteem. You will feel amazing if you try it as it can help you to get toned muscles. This will help you to improve your quality of life and you can do your daily chores with more ease and comfort. Vin who also does strength training is nailing it like a boss. Vin you are an inspiration for you! Keep it up!

