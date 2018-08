A plantain looks like a banana. It is packed with tannins, aucubin and has anti-irritant properties. It can be eaten in the boiled form. You can add it in soups as it is high in carbohydrates and contains fibre and tastes yummy. Here, we decode how plantain can help you to deal with health issues.

It can help you to keep respiratory tract disorders at bay: According to studies, plantain is anti-inflammatory in nature and it can soothe your inflamed respiratory tract. It can help you to get rid of cold and flu.

According to studies, plantain is anti-inflammatory in nature and it can soothe your inflamed respiratory tract. It can help you to get rid of cold and flu. It can stop your bleeding: The styptic properties of plantain can prevent bleeding. So, just make a paste of plantain leaves and apply it on the affected area.

The styptic properties of plantain can prevent bleeding. So, just make a paste of plantain leaves and apply it on the affected area. It can ease your menstrual cramps: It is antispasmodic in nature and can help you to relieve your menstrual cramps as the painful cramps can hamper your quality of life and you will be unable to perform your daily chores with ease. It can also help you to stall the heavy bleeding during your periods.

It is antispasmodic in nature and can help you to relieve your menstrual cramps as the painful cramps can hamper your quality of life and you will be unable to perform your daily chores with ease. It can also help you to stall the heavy bleeding during your periods. It can aid digestion: It can help you to tackle constipation by aiding your digestion process. Plantain leaves can be added to your salad which can help you to reduce the inflammation. It can also help you to get rid of dysentery.

It can help you to tackle constipation by aiding your digestion process. Plantain leaves can be added to your salad which can help you to reduce the inflammation. It can also help you to get rid of dysentery. It can be helpful for obese people: If you are overweight then plantain can be a boon for you. It is diuretic and has detoxifying and appetite suppressant properties which can curb your hunger pangs. So, when are you including plantain in your diet?

If you are overweight then plantain can be a boon for you. It is diuretic and has detoxifying and appetite suppressant properties which can curb your hunger pangs. So, when are you including plantain in your diet? It can be good for your ticker: According to studies, plantain can lower your triglycerides level and will see to it that they don’t increase. Furthermore, it can lower your LDL cholesterol and improve your HDL cholesterol and strike a perfect balance between the two of them. This, in turn, can cut your risk of cardiovascular issues. Just eat it right away!

According to studies, plantain can lower your triglycerides level and will see to it that they don’t increase. Furthermore, it can lower your LDL cholesterol and improve your HDL cholesterol and strike a perfect balance between the two of them. This, in turn, can cut your risk of cardiovascular issues. Just eat it right away! It can be beneficial for your kidneys and urinary bladder: Plantain has diuretic properties which can flush out toxins from your kidney and bladder. It can also ease edema.

The takeaway message: Don’t go overboard. Just eat the quantity as recommended by your nutritionist and stay in top shape.

Image Source: Shutterstock