Kunal Kapur believes in healthy living and clean eating and finds time to exercise even after his hectic shoot schedules. The amazing actor who also features in the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gold’ debuted with the movie ‘Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities’, and since then there is no looking back for him. Kunal who was also seen in the movies like; Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’, ‘Dear Zindagi’, ‘Hattrick’ and many more does planks, weight training and Kalaripayattu.

Today, due to hectic and sedentary lifestyles, people often fail to exercise and this can invite a plethora of health issues. But, Kunal is an exception. He swears by his fitness routine and gives fitspiration to the others as well. The mind-blowing actor who is as fit as a fiddle does planking.

Planks can help you to build a stronger back, core and muscles as it can eliminate your back pain. It can help you to tone your body. It can be good for your glutes, hamstrings and can help you to become flexible. If you do planks you will feel energized and will perk up your mood. If you wish to improve your balance and correct your posture then plank can be a boon for you. This magnificent exercise will calm and relax you! So, when are you kicking off your sedentary lifestyle and embracing the healthy one?

Crouching tiger #gettingstronger

Kunal also does dumbbell exercises which can be beneficial for your joints. It can help you to build stronger muscles and also aid weight loss. If you want to raise your heart rate, do dumbbell exercises. It can also help you to keep coronary heart disease, stroke, lower back pain and high blood pressure at bay. Since it improves your muscular endurance. Furthermore, it can also be beneficial for your bones.

Practice makes perfect! #kalari #Veeram

The marvellous actor also does kalaripayattu to stay fit. It can help you to become flexible, agile and enhance your hand-eye-coordination. It will make you feel active and energize. If you are stressed then do kalaripayattu to de-stress and improve your mood. Just, get, set and exercise!

