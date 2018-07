Are you bored of your old fitness routine? Do you wish to try new exercises to help you to lose weight, get toned and fitter? We have a solution for you! Try doing Bosu ball workout to pump up your heart rate and build muscles and stamina. Sometimes, we work on different body parts on different days and it can be a mess. So, if you wish to opt for a full body workout. Then, Bosu ball workout can be a good idea!

Bosu ball is a multipurpose fitness device and has a flat platform on one side and a rubber dome which is like a half exercise ball, on the other side. Depending on your workout routine, you can either use two sides or the flat or the rounded one. For aerobic exercises and athletic workouts, one can use the domed side of the ball and you can do balance training when the ball is inverted. Bosu balls are also used as stretching aids and as rehabilitation equipment and they are easily portable and do not need much space. You can perform lunges, squats, sit-ups, squats and so one with the help of this magic ball as it can enhance your reflexes, coordination, flexibility and strength. Here are few health benefits of it.

Improves balance

This wonder ball can improve your balance and can eliminate your risk of falls. For older adults, it can be very beneficial. Lose weight and get flat abs with a BOSU ball

Good for your core

One needs a strong core to lead a healthy life and Bosu ball can be a boon here. You can build a strong core by doing Bosu ball workouts. Furthermore, it can also help you to get rid of your back pain.

Aids weight loss

If you perform exercises using Bosu ball you can acquire a toned body which you were craving for. It will also help you to lose weight and stay healthy.

Try out these 3 Bosu ball exercises

Balance and Curl- ball side up

For bicep curls, take dumbbells and stand on the ball.

Try to balance yourself and when you are balanced, start your bicep curl.

Squats- ball side up

With your legs hip-width apart, stand on the ball and squat.

This exercise can be good for your glutes, core and legs.

The take-home message: Do the exercises under the guidance of your trainer as one can find it difficult to balance on it. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree shows how to workout on a BOSU ball

Image Source: Shutterstock