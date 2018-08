Tall and handsome Samir Kochhar enjoys a massive fan following due to his appealing looks and impeccable acting skills. Samir who is one of the popular hosts of the Indian Premier League (IPL) never fails to capture hearts owing to his charismatic persona. Samir who was seen in the ‘Sacred Games’ loves to play soccer and is a fitness enthusiast. Here, we tell you how the talented actor keeps himself fit and fine. Here is the secret behind Veere Di Wedding actor Ishwak Singh’s hot body

Fitness

Samir who was also seen in the movies like ‘Zeher’, ‘Jannat’, ‘Housefull 3’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and so on is disciplined when it comes to his fitness routine. Fitness is a way of life for Samir. “I do a lot of running on my weekly workout plan and incorporate sport as well. I play football regularly. I also gym and divide my workout into 4 sessions. I work on different body parts every day. I workout for an hour and it is the mix of weights, freehand exercises and machines. I like to experiment and try new methods of the workout. Currently, my trainer has put me on a strength programme where we are trying to give maximum impact by making squats and deadlifts as the backbone of our regime,” says Samir. TV actor Mohit Abrol’s fitness routine will motivate you this weekend

According to Samir, one should enjoy the time one spends while exercising says, “I am trying to work on my legs, the lower back and chore. I’m a good listener and student so am following just what my new trainer is telling me to do.”

Diet

Samir is a mindful eater and believes that portion is the key. He also sees to that he includes a right amount of proteins. Speaking about his diet, he says, “I see to it that I have a heavy breakfast. My breakfast consists of eggs/ oats/ fruits. I love to eat home-made food for lunch which comprises dal/rajma/chicken/ mutton. My dinner is high in protein – chicken, soup/ tikkas.”

Samir who avoids gluten enjoys eating rice. His cheat food would be butter chicken, Chinese fried rice dumplings with spicy gravy, sweets and blueberry cheesecake. “Enjoy your cheat meals, but make it count in the gym the day after doing so.”

Image Source: Shutterstock