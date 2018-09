Abhishek Duhan who was seen in movies like ‘Sultan’ and ‘Teraa Surroor’, loves to stay fit. The fitness enthusiast doesn’t like to miss his workout. Furthermore, he likes to bring a variation into his fitness routine to kill the monotony.

Here’s a peek into Abhishek’s fitness routine. “I keep on changing my fitness routine. I do CrossFit, running and parkour training alternately. Running is like a meditation for me. It is beneficial for our soul and body. It helps to tone your body and strengthens your muscles. If I feel taking a break when I go swimming for at least 2 hours. Fitness for me is overall and I work on enhancing my stamina, endurance and balance. I believe in training all my body parts equally. So, I pay an equal attention to all my body parts,” says the talented actor.

On asking about what stresses him out, Abhishek says, “I feel stressed when I don’t work out. I am sorted, once I get done with it. Also, I love to workout outdoors, I like to climb the hills, play on the beach or run and I also like to dance. So, I just put on my favourite music and get going. It’s fun and stress-busting!”

Like fitness, diet is also equally important. Abhishek is watchful about what goes into his mouth and eats clean food. He refrains from eating oily food. “I don’t opt for sugar-laden food, fast and spicy food. I make sure that I drink a lot of water and keep myself hydrated,” highlights Abhishek.

When asked about is the calorie conscious, the rough and rugged actor says, “I am not calorie conscious. But, I avoid foods with preservatives and additives which can be harmful to health. I do cheat on my diet and I eat desi ghee with methi ki roti and gur and one glass of lassi on my cheat day and I cheat whenever I feel like.”

The chivalrous actor signs off by saying, “Eat natural foods, lead a healthy life and keep smiling.