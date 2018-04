India often conjures up images of famine, hunger and starving children, but this research claims that 80 percent of adults and 41 percent of children are actually over-fat. Two researchers, Dr Philip Maffetone and Mihira Khopkar studied the problem of increased sugar consumption and obesity. The study published in the Global Epidemic Obesity Journal.

Globally, it is estimated only 14 percent of the population has normal body fat levels. “The problem of excess body fat is found in most overweight and obese individuals, but also in many who are normal-weight but have excess abdominal fat. This over-fat condition is associated with at least one additional risk factor of impaired cardiovascular, metabolic or physical health,” said Mihira Khopkar, Sports & Clinical nutritionist and founder of MARK.

“While millions of Indian farmers grow healthy traditional foods, the Westernization of India’s population often chooses highly processed sugar-rich foods that directly lead to increasing levels of excess body fat, particularly in the abdominal areas,” added researchers.

The health consequences of being over-fat are widely known. The condition is linked to various disease risks, such as abnormal cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar, and hypertension, which can trigger chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart and Alzheimer’s disease.

According to Khopkar, here are tips to combat overfat:

– Limit sugar and sugar-containing beverages/ products: A higher glycemic index triggers a stronger insulin response, 40% of which is devoted to the storage of fat.

– Limit processed food intake and have wholesome naturally and locally available foods. Most of these are rich in processed flour and trans fats both are linked to metabolic diseases.

– Increase dietary fibre intake in the form of fruits and vegetables and slow absorbing carbohydrates such as millets (jowar,ragi, bajra) and red rice.

– Physical activity – it’s important to be involved in some kind of activity – whether endurance or strength. It’s important to move every hour.

