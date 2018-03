If you think that your nighttime binging is making you gain weight, you might want to think again. It is not the late night eating that is affecting your weight in any way. Latest researchers state that your body metabolises food in the same way at any given time of the day. The time of the day gets conveniently blamed wherein the main culprit is what you decide to eat irrespective of when you eat it. Here are a few reasons that could eventually lead to late night snacking.

Having simple carbohydrates throughout the day that makes you feel hungrier by the end of the day Skipping meals or giving long gaps in meals Mistaking thirst for hunger Finding comfort in high-calorie snack owing to mood swings Late night workouts that set off hunger pangs(when you don’t take the appropriate post workout meal of course)

Tips to make your night time eating healthier:

Steer clear of the refined foods such as a cookie, pastries, refined wheat items like Maggie etc NO aerated drinks, since they only fill you up with empty calories that do you no good! Think Protein- foods or protein-rich alternatives not only fill you up but it’s ‘thermogenic’ that help burn calories more effectively, in turn, helping fat loss. Choose fibre rich options like salads or stir fry veggies Avoid high sugar items like cookies, cakes, pastries, cream fills, frozen desserts etc Agreed they are comfort foods for the most of us but there is a time for everything and night time is going to get you into trouble.

The verdict is that eating at night does NOT make you fat, rather, it is the choices you make decide which way your scales tip! Eat healthily, keep yourself hydrated(water, water and more water!) and save yourself that guilt.