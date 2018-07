Boxing amazes you as well as scares you? In that case, piloxing is the new fitness programme that you should adopt. A unique combination of the power and agility of boxing along with Pilates’ flexibility and graceful movement accompanied by special apparatus designed to enhance physical strength, flexibility, posture and mental awareness for a balanced development of your body and mind, piloxing gives you a high-spirited interval workout. Piloxing, a creative blend between boxing, dance and Pilates is trending in the world fitness map right now and here is all you need to know about this fusion fitness flow. While piloxing uses moves like leg lifts which are a part of standing Pilates, certain basic moves like abdominal moves of Pilates are not included in piloxing.

Its origin

Swedish dancer and celebrity trainer, Viveca Jensen’s quest for a powerful and appealing fitness recipe for women gave birth to piloxing that uses weighted gloves and movement of boxing to shape the arms. This workout involves playful and sexy dance moves packed with the might of boxing.

Why opt for piloxing?

If you are fond of the sensuous dance steps of salsa, ballet and hip hop along with the excitement of club music and boxing, piloxing is just your cup of tea. This high energy fusion workout has a bunch of benefits like ensuring cardiovascular fitness with the help of a core-focused interval workout, muscle toning and sculpting without bulking, resulting in tougher arms, thighs and belly. It extensively helps in fat burning through its fusion activity.

What to begin with?

Here’s a beginner’s guide for all those who want to start with piloxing. You can start with inline skating with punch and piloxing plank.

Inline skating with punch: This makes your thighs, arms, abdominals and rear stronger. All you need to do is repeat the sequence eight times followed by switching sides and doing the same exercise for another eight times, punching with your right hands. Four sets of these pairs of punches would be best.

Do it

Begin by standing with your feet hip-width apart.

Move your weight a little onto your right leg.

Make fists with both hands and bring them under your chin, near your chest.

Take a big step backward and to your side with the left leg, cross it at the back of your right leg as you bend your right knee.

With your left arm make a punching motion by straightening your elbow.

Get back to the starting position.

Piloxing plank: This move strengthens your abs, back and arms. This too must be repeated eight times and four sets these repetitions can bring in amazing results.

Do it

Be in a raised pushup position when you begin, straightening your legs out straight behind you, toes on the floor. Do not hold the pushup position with your hands. Instead, lower yourself down onto your forearms so that they’re flat on the floor.

Holding your upper body still, get your knees to the floor and then stretch your legs again.

Piloxing Bicep Curl, Piloxing Tricep Extension, Boxing Bicep Curl, Speed Twist and JabCross are some of the most popular workouts that are tried for toning arms.

Image Source: Shutterstock