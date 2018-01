India is a land of numerous cultures and with that comes various kinds of food specialities as well. Walk through different states and within a few hundred metres the taste and style of cooking the same dish varies a little. Today, we pick out some popular dishes from every corner of the country and give it a healthy twist. Try these recipes at home and tell us how you found them, we bet they won’t be any less tasty but promise they are definitely more healthy.

Gujaratis love their elaborate meals including dhoklas, theplas, methi muthia, etc. Some of these savouries are made in such a way that they can be stored for longer periods without getting spoilt. One staple dish is oondhiya. This dish has a lot many vegetables and sauces. Instead of making it the traditional way, why not opt for a healthier version and opt a baked oondiya instead. This dish is good for diabetics as well.

Bengalis too have a distinct palette in taste and love their rice and fish. Their style of cooking also differs slightly that gives their dishes a distinct taste. One such dish is khichadi made in the Bengali style. This is a healthier version of it and has no oil in it. It is rich in iron and is good especially for pregnant women to get their daily intake of iron and other nutrients.

Go to north Indian states and a plethora of dishes will woo you with their scrumptious taste. One of them which stands out is shahi paneer mutter. But this dish, when made in a traditional way, can be filled with calories due to the high amounts of butter, etc. Try making a healthy one which uses no oil, is low in calories and still has the same taste due to different style of cooking.

From north, move to south and what is the first few dishes that come to mind? Probably idli, dosa and sambhar. Here, we give you the recipe of a healthy methi leaves sambhar which goes well with rice, dosa, appam, etc and packs many nutrients in it. It is also rich in iron.

A dish synonymous with Mumbai is vada pav but ever heard of a healthy vada pav before? Can it be possible to have one? Yes, check out the recipe and make them at home, with the same taste but a high health quotient.

So this Republic Day, give the pastas and noodles a miss and opt for these healthy dishes and get a true taste of India and its varied flavours.

