Are you planning to wear your sexy bodycon dress? But are you worried that your love handles will show up? There is nothing much to love about love handles. It is another name for the excess fat that is accumulated on the sides of your waist and can pop out after wearing your favourite jeans. It is also known as muffin top. Don’t fret, we have a solution for you! Just adhere to these fool-proof tricks and you are good to go.

Ditch that sugar: Excess sugar consumption can lead to weight gain. So, just bid adieu to the sugary drinks and sweets and your love handles will vanish.

Say Hi to protein: Proteins are slowly absorbed by our body and are very difficult to digest. Owing to this you will be able to manage your hunger pangs.

Try to eat those good carbs: You can get good carbs from veggies, fruits and whole grains. To help you to carry out your daily activities, you will need to include carbs. See to it that you eat fruits, veggies, and dark leafy greens.

Kick-off junk food: You will have to keep aside those mouthwatering samosas and vadas if you wish to get rid of your love handles. Self-control is the KEY here. Follow a well-balanced diet and your muffin top will disappear.

Sleep well: You can gain weight if you don’t sleep enough as the cortisol levels in your body can increase. You can suffer from obesity and diabetes due to lack of sleep too. See to it that you sleep for at least 7-8 hours.

Aerobic workouts can be amazing: They can help you to burn calories and slim down your love handles. You can swim as well.

