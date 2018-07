Hula Hoop exercises are fun. So, to get rid of stubborn belly fat, burn calories and to build strength all you need is a hula hoop. To get a toned body and to get the hang of hula hoop, start with the basic exercises. Whether you are a child or an elder person, this hula hooping is going to brighten up your day.

What is hula hooping, anyway?

During ancient times, Greeks and Egyptians used to twirl hoops around their belly to have fun and maintain their fitness. So, it is clear that it is not a newly discovered way to stay fit. Hula hooping is a physical activity where you need to twirl the hoop around your belly, waist, legs and arms. Hula hoop exercises burn as many calories as you burn by doing aerobics or kickboxing.

So, here we have mentioned about a few hula hoop exercises which you can practise easily.

Standing Twist

Step 1: Hold your hula hoop with both hands.

Step 2: The place your legs a little wider than shoulder-width apart.

Step 3: Twist towards your left, keeping your lower body straight. Do it for 5 seconds.

Step 4: Twist to your right. Do it for 5 seconds.

Rolling Reach

Step 1: Hold the hula hoop in front of you and bend forward. It should touch the floor.

Step 2: Stand with your legs shoulder-width apart.

Step 3: Keeping your back straight, roll the hula hoop to the right.

Step 4: Do it till you reach one end of the room.

Step 5: Roll the hula hoop to the left and return to your initial position.

Tree Press

Step 1: Hold the hula hoop behind your head.

Step 2: Lift your right leg and place the sole of your right foot on the inner side of the left leg, right below the knee.

Step 3: Keep your back straight and look ahead.

Step 4: Lower your hula hoop behind you by flexing your elbows.

Step 5: Then bring it back to the starting position.

Step 6: Do this 10 times before switching legs.

Hula-Hoop Squat

Step 1: Place the hula hoop in front of you at an arm’s distance.

Step 2: Hold it with both your hands.

Step 3: Keep your legs shoulder-width apart. Your toes must be pointing out.

Step 4: Flex your knees, push your hips out and lower your body as if you are going to sit on a chair.

Step 5: Simultaneously, move the top of the hula hoop away so that you can squat properly.

Step 6: Make sure your knees don’t overshoot your toes.

Step 7: Get back up to the starting position.

Hula Hoop Russian Twist

Step 1: Sit on the floor and hold the hula hoop with both your hands.

Step 2: Flex your knees slightly and lift both the legs.

Step 3: Lean back a little and twist to your right side with the hula hoop.

Step 4: Pause for a moment and then twist to your left.

Step 5: Repeat 25 times to complete one set. Do 3 sets.

What are the benefits of hula hooping?

Hula hooping makes you cheerful and maintains positivity. It helps to fight depression. Helps to get you a toned body and a flat stomach. And of course, it makes you more flexible than ever.

