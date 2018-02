People, these days are looking out for healthier alternatives to dairy products. In the case of mil, almond milk has recently gained a lot of popularity for all the right reasons. Almond milk contains essential minerals as whole milk and skimmed milk but is way healthier with minimum calories. Almond milk is the best milk for weight loss and contains only 43 calories. However, going for packed, store-bought almond milk isn’t a great idea because they contain preservatives and artificial sweeteners that absolutely beats the purpose of buying almond milk instead of animal milk. But fret not, here is an easy way of making almond milk at home.

You’ll need

2 cup organic almonds(unsalted, not roasted)

4 and a half cups pure filtered water

Natural sweetener(optional) – you can go for 1-2 dates or 1 tbs maple syrup according to your requirements

A pinch of salt

Instructions

Soak your almonds in filtered water with a pinch of salt. Soak it almost overnight. You might want to read why soaking almonds before using it is important. Soaking it helps break down the phytic acid present in the almond. You’ll get a milky finish when you use soaked almonds for the process.

After you see that the almonds are soaked well, drain the water and clean the almond. Take off its peel as well.

Now put it all in a mixer grinder or a blender, add almost a glass of water, depending on the thickness you want. If you are planning to use any natural sweetener, add that too.

Blend until the you get the milk-like consistency that you want.

Pour into a glass or if you want to store, you can pour it into a jar and store into a refrigerator for 2-3 days. You can add clean filtered water to change its consistency and also use this milk for baking.

