It is capsaicin that gives your chillies and peppers that burn factor. Turns out that this chemical can rev up your health in more ways than one. Here is all you need to know about capsicin, ways to use it and how it benefits you.

This is what you need to know about capsaicin

Capsaicin, found in pepper (excluding the seed) comes without any additional nutrients. One can find the highest concentration of this molecular compound in the inner wall where the seeds attach. It acts like a pain reliever, helps to cut down the excess kilos and fights cancer. Here is a low-down on all the health benefits it comes with.

Helps you lose weight

A research led by Baskaran Thyagaraja from the University of Wyoming in the US, which was conducted on mice, found that a drug based on capsaicin, can help in cutting extra kilos. 7 healthy reasons to spice up your diet with chillies

Treats cancer

This powerful compound can help in the treatment of prostate cancer. According to researchers at the UCLA School of Medicine, consuming it internally can control the prostate cancer cells from spreading. Also, studies claim that it can help to tackle breast cancer. There are also several other studies revealing that capsaicin can bring down the size and frequency of certain lung tumours. Capsaicin cream can also cure mouth sores which one can get post chemotherapy or radiation.

Reduces headaches

According to a study carried out by the Institute of Internal Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology at the University of Florence, Italy, on applying capsaicin cream repeatedly, the headaches in the subjects reduced for 60 days.

Acts as a pain reliever

Capsaicin can help you deal with osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia. “Its anti-inflammatory properties have been beneficial for arthritis. It is also a lipid-lowering agent and can help to control the blood pressure. This detoxifying agent improves psoriasis symptoms and is good for your heart,” explains Ankita Ghag, clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody.

Helps you manage diabetes

If one consumes foods rich in capsaicin it can help him/her to control diabetes as this compound can regulate your blood sugar and insulin reactions. Also, a capsaicin cream can also help you to tackle diabetic neuropathy.

How to use it

“Ear capsaicin-rich foods like chillies, bell peppers and peppers. It can be used in the form of a cream, oil and supplements mixed with the other nutrients,” says Ghag. Healthy Heart Tip #38 – Add chillies to your diet to keep your heart healthy

Precautions

Capsaicin should be consumed with caution as it has a pain-inducing effect. The amount of it in the common food is safe to eat but people can suffer from diarrhoea, abdominal pain and nausea. The recommended quantity of it is – 3 gms+ per day. Capsaicin functions as nitrogenous organic compounds, in case you experience redness on your skin, joint pain and stomach problems you might be allergic to it. So, seek an expert’s advice.

