Handsome and tall Parth Samthaan who has charmed the audiences with his attractive looks and the chiselled body doesn’t need any introduction. The actor is a heartthrob of many enjoys a good amount of fan following. The talented actor is focused when it comes to his fitness routine and follows it religiously.

Maintaining good physical fitness can keep many illnesses at bay. So, you should start exercising and give up the sedentary lifestyle which can put you at the risk of many diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and many more. So, take a physical activity of your choice and believe us you will thanks us later. Just go out there and exercise!

Parth Samthaan who was seen ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya’, ‘MTV Webbed’ and so it is a fitness fanatic who swears by his fitness routine. His fitness regime includes weight training, chest exercises and so on. Parth who has a toned body for which everyone would crave for is also particular about his diet. He is also one of the fittest actors of the TV industry. So like Parth, if you also wish to stay fit then give up your unhealthy habits. Take a look at Parth’s fitness regime.

Parth does weight training. Weight training can help you to lose weight. It also help you to toned your body and is good to maintain a correct posture. It can also decrease your risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures and help you enhance your spine health. It is also perks-up your mood and helps to to get rid of stress.

You can see how Parth is nailing it like a pro. So, when will you start exercising. Parth you have successfully managed to give us some major fitness goals here. Get, set and exercise to lead a healthy and a happy life.

