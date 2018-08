Don’t we just hate that fat bulging from our belly? In fact, the fat is so stubborn that it doesn’t even reduce while you put your heart and soul into those diets, exercise and healthy routines. Familiar situation? We’ll tell you where you are going wrong – unhealthy diets and completely cutting down on certain foods.

A new study has now found that following a healthy heart diet will help in reducing belly fats. Yes, this diet means consuming fibre-rich foods and low- saturated fats. Paleo diets, high-protein diets etc haven’t proven to be that effective say researchers at the California Polytechnic State University according to an ANI report. The researchers note that there are no miraculous weight loss foods that target abdominal fat.

Not only do these fats make us obese but pose a host of health hazards. The health consequences of being over-fat are widely known. Having more abdominal fat is linked to various disease risks such as abnormal cholesterol, triglycerides and blood sugar and hypertension- any of which can trigger chronic ailments like cancer, diabetes or Alzheimer’s disease.

However, when you consume high fibre food that is also low in saturated fat, you are, indeed helping in cutting down that abdominal obesity, noted a study published in Health and Fitness Journal.

So, what should you eat?

When we talk about this specific diet, here are 10 things that you must have for sure:

Kidney beans. Apples. Nuts. Seeds. Legumes. Lentils. Low fat milk. Lean meat. Brussel sprouts. Fibrous vegetables.

However, what you must know is that starving completely is no way to diet- neither does it have any specific way of helping you to battle the bulge. So eat well and eat the right kinds of food to lose weight. Exercising regularly will also be of great help. Don’t forget to take care of pre-workout and post-workout nutrition.

