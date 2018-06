It’s that time of the year when you need motivation to get up and go to work or school or college. The rains make you feel like your affair with the bed is never-ending. So, to end the blues, we ask our dietician for a lunch recipe that is good enough to boost your immunity while also tantalizing your taste buds!

Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur, gives us this yummy recipe to gorge on a rainy day!

BLACKENED CHICKEN WITH STEAMED FRIED VEGETABLES

Serving: 1

Ingredients:

 Chicken Breast – 200gm ( 2no breast piece) / Chicken can be replaced with Paneer or Tofu for vegetarians

 Salt – To taste

 Pepper – 3 gm

 Chili flake – 3 gm

 Kalonji seeds – 3 gm

 Oil – 10ml

 Beans – 20 gm

 Carrot – 20 gm

 Broccoli – 20 gm

 Baby Corn – 20 gm

 Zucchini – 20 gm

Method:

Marinate the chicken breast with chilli flakes, salt, kalonji, pepper, oil, in bowl for 1 hour. Place the chicken in the hot pan, and cook for 3 minutes. Turn and cook for 2 minutes on the other side. Boil the cut vegetables and bring them in heated pan with oil and seasoning. Garnish the plate with boiled vegetable.

Nutritional benefits:

ENERGY = 386.65 kcals

PROTEIN = 55.085 gms

Chicken or Paneer or Tofu: Are good source of protein which acts as antibodies to fight against infection and boost immunity.

Kalonji seeds: Put kalonji seeds in boiling water and inhale the fumes, it can also reduce nasal congestion, and help those who suffer from sinusitis problems.

