Do you find yourself eating canteen food every day? Or do you prefer ordering food from restaurants? Or worse, do you skip lunch and starve yourself? It’s time you start making lunch at home and carrying it in your lunchbox. Eating homemade food has several advantages. You use only the freshest and purest of ingredients, you cook clean and you try to cook healthy. But this brings you to the question: what do you cook for lunch. Here is a nutritious vegetarian recipe by nutritionist Payal Kothari that doesn’t take too much time and is delicious. This Pad Thai has a whole lot of cabbage, turnips, bean sprouts, carrots, broccoli which are all known to up your immunity, fight diseases and make you look good. This also has tofu which has proteins, iron, zero cholesterol and low amount of carb. This is why tofu is great to fight off heart disease, cancer, ageing, hair loss and menopause. Treat your colleagues to this delish recipe and get ready to receive some compliments.

Vegetable Pad Thai

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients list

½ packet flat wide rice noodles

1 1/2 tbsp soya sauce

¼ fresh lime juice

Red crushed chilli flakes

1 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil

½ tsp jaggery

1 grated carrot

1 bowl of grated cabbage

1 grated turnip

1 cup of bean sprouts

2 tsp roasted peanuts

1 clove of chopped garlic

½ cup of diced semi-firm tofu

½ cup broccoli

Salt as per taste

Method

Boil noodles according to the instructions on the packet.

On a wide pan, put oil to simmer, add garlic and grated vegetables and semi-cook.

Add the soya sauce, jaggery, salt, and lime juice to the cooked vegetables in the pan.

Toss in the noodles and sprinkle the peanut powder, chilli flakes and firm tofu on top.

Toss once again gently without breaking the tofu.

Enjoy your homemade warm Pad Thai with chopsticks.