This dal recipe is a treat for all. Packed with the goodness of lauki and karala this makes for a main or side dish which promises nutrition in every bite. Both lauki and karala have a host of health benefits. Lauki helps in digestion, weight loss and is favoured by weight watchers as it is low in calories. On the other hand, karala is a superfood for people with diabetes and helps to keep blood sugar levels in check. People who are diabetic are often asked to eat karala as it is also low in glycemix index.

Bitter gourd has certain phytonutrients like polypeptide P (insulin like protein) that mimics the action of insulin and lowers blood sugar levels in those suffering from diabetes. Another compound known as vicine is a glycol alkaloid that has hypoglycemic effects. Besides some studies show that other phytochemicals like triterpene, proteid, steroid, alkaloid, inorganic, lipid and certain phenolic compounds are responsible for conferring bitter gourd with a potent anti-diabetic activity.

So when the goodness of lauki and karela is presented to you in one dish you can only know how delicious and healthy your platter is going to be. Here is a unique recipe of lauki-karrela dal.

Ingredients

½ bottle gourd (lauki) – small (chopped into medium sized pieces)

1 ½ cup yellow moong dal

2 bitter gourd or karela cut

2 green chillies (slit length-wise)

1 onion – medium (finely chopped)

1 tomato – small (finely chopped)

½ tsp turmeric powder

¼ tsp chili powder

½ tsp ghee

2 cloves garlic (finely minced)

½ tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp coriander (finely chopped) – – Garnish

A handful for badam powder

Cooking oil (sunflower oil)

Sugar to taste

Salt to taste

Method

Pressure cook the moong daal and bottle gourd together with some salt and turmeric powder for around 10 minutes. In a shallow pan, add some oil and heat it. Next add the cut karela and fry it till golden brown. In another kadai, heat the ghee. Add asafoetida powder, green chillies, garlic and onions and fry until golden brown. Then add the tomatoes and let them cook down. Add the turmeric, coriander and chilli powders and the pressure cooked daal and bottle gourd. Let them cook for a while and then add the fried karela. Stir well and mix the karela with the dal. While it simmers, add salt/sugar according to your taste. Mix well and then add the badam power. Once the powder is added remove the dal from the flame. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with hot steam rice or jeera rice.

