Desserts are always loved by kids. But as a parent, you have to choose the healthier ones for them and keep them away from the caloric rich recipes. Using dried fruits to make halwa is one healthy way to give them desserts packed with the goodness of health. So, here we are sharing with you an easy to make mouth-watering halwa recipe made up of dried figs and almond. This recipe is packed with protein and various micro and macro nutrients. Here goes the recipe

Ingredients:

1¼ cups dried figs (anjeer)

3 tbsp ghee

½ cup powdered almonds (blanched, peeled and coarsely powdered)

4 tbsp sugar (you can replace it with jaggery)

5 tbsp milk powder (you can replace it with formula milk)

¼ tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

Method

Boil water in a pan, add the figs, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes or till they turn soft. You can cut them into small pieces to cook better and faster. Keep stirring continuously. Once the figs are cooked enough drain the excess water using a strainer. Use a blender in a mixer to make a smooth paste. Use little water to get the kind of consistency you want. Keep this puree aside. Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick kadhai, add the powdered almonds, mix well and cook on a medium flame for two minutes, while stirring continuously. Add the fig puree, milk powder, sugar and ½ cup of water mix well and cook on a medium flame for five minutes, while stirring continuously. Add the cardamom powder and mix well after few minutes remove it from the flame. Give your child spoonful of the halwa once it is cooled.

Why choose figs:

There are various reasons you should give figs to your child. Though figs are not available throughout the year, dried figs (popularly known as anjeer in India) are. Not only is dried fig tasty to eat, it has numerous health benefits to offer as well. This halwa is prepared with dried figs. It is rich in dietary fibre. In fact, 3 pieces of dried figs contain 5 grams of fibre, which accounts for about 20% of our daily requirement. It’s a natural laxative for preventing constipation and other digestive problems like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). They also help in the bone development and boosts memory in kids.

