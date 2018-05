This summer, switch on to healthy eating by consuming these yummy, healthy and easy-to-make summer salads, dished out by Yogesh Amin, Sous Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport. You can carry it while going to a meeting, picnic or eat at home. Brighten up your day by eating these yummy salads. Relish!

1: Barley corn and tangarine salad:

Serves:1

Ingredients:

Boiled Barley: 100 gms

Boiled corns: 50 gms

Olive oil: 2 tsp

Chopped parsley 1 gm

Salt to taste

For garnishing: 4-5 olives

Method :

Take bowl and add olive oil, salt pepper and chopped parsley.

Add boiled barley, corns and and lemon juice.

Garnish it with olives.

2: Couscous chickpea salad:

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

Soaked couscous 50 gms

Boiled chickpea 50 gms

Chopped onion 50 gms

1 tomato deseeded and chopped

1 diced bell pepper

3-4 cherry tomatoes cut into half

1/2 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp olive oil

2 tsp pepper

salt to taste

For garnishing: 3-4 Black olives, parsley sprig and roundels of red radish.

Method:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and portion out in serving bowl.

Garnish with black olives, parsley sprig and roundels of red radish.

3: Rainbow summer salad:

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

50 gms boiled corn

Boiled barley

1 cucumber diced

1Onion diced

Bell pepper diced

2-4 Cherry tomato cut into half

6-7 Arugula lettuce

4-5 Jalapeño

5-6 basil leaves

Chopped parsley

Raw mango juliennes

Pomegranate seeds

Mint sprig

Dressing: Apple cider vinegar + salt+ sugar + black pepper. Mix all the ingredients and refrigerate it.

Method:

Take all ingredients in a bowl. Add dressing in it.

Toss it well.

Portion out in a bowl.

Garnish it with raw mango julienne, pomegranate seeds and mint sprig.

Image Source: Shutterstock