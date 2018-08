Dals are an essential part of every Indian diet because that is one part of the meal that ensures that you get protein intake. Moong dal is rich in iron and potassium, which helps maintain haemoglobin levels and reduce blood pressure. It is excellent for those looking for filling meals without excessive calories. What you must do when you make dals is enhance their nutritive value by adding vegetables. These veggies can easily be blended with the lentils or dal to cover their peculiar taste. This also helps if you have picky eaters at home who don’t eat vegetables. You can even chop and add these to the dals to give them a nice texture. In this dal recipe, we have used the not-so-favourite ridge gourd or turai. Ridge gourd can prevent diseases like diabetes and conditions like inflammation, obesity and acidity. Try making this ridge gourd dal recipe as suggested by Sonam Kapoor’s fitness trainer Radhika Karle of Radhika’s Balanced Body.

Ingredients

1/2cup yellow moong dal

1 pinch asafetida

½ turmeric

1 tsp green chilli

½ cup onion

4 cup ride gourd

½ tsp cumin seeds

2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp ginger paste

Method

To start with, wash the moong dal in a bowl until the water comes out clean. In a blender, add green chilli and blend it to a fine paste.

Wash, peel, and chop the ridge gourd.

In a pressure cooker, add chopped ridge gourd, ginger paste, dal, green chilli paste, onion and turmeric powder along with 4 cups of water and pressure cook up to 3 whistles. Once cooked, add salt and stir once.

In a pan, add oil, cumin seeds, asafoetida, garam masala and chill powder. Fry until the cumin seeds start to splutter.

Mix this tempering in the dal and let the dal simmer for 6-8 minutes.

Serve hot with steamed rice.

