During Ramadan, Sehri or Suhoor and iftar are the two most important meals of the day. Sehri is the meal consumed before dawn. It is very important that your Sehri meal is nutritious and tasty to keep your energy levels up during the day. This vegetarian recipe of Mushroom badam kheema by Chef Kunal Kapur is an excellent Sehri meal for weight loss. You must try making this easy Sehri recipe for this Ramadan/Ramzan.

• Serves: 4

Ingredients

• Mushrooms finely chopped – 4 cups

• Almonds blanched and peeled –3/4 cup

• Oil – 2 tbsp

• Shahi Jeera (caraway seeds) –1/2tsp

• Onion chopped – 1/3 cup

• Garlic chopped -1 tbsp

• Green chilli chopped – 2 tsp

• Turmeric –1/2tsp

• Red chilli powder –1/2tsp

• Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

• Ginger chopped – 2 tsp

• Tomato chopped – 1/3 cup

• Green coriander chopped – 2 tbsp

• Salt – 1 tsp

Have you tried Ramadan recipe: Gosht Badam Korma?

Method

• Heat a pan and add oil. Sprinkle shahi jeera and once it crackles add chopped onions, sauté for 2 minutes and add chopped garlic. Cook for another 3 minutes. Then, add turmeric, red chilli and coriander powder and give a quick stir and immediately add chopped mushrooms and turn on the flame. Sauté till moisture reduces considerably.

• Now add the blanched almonds, tomatoes and ginger and sauté for another 3 minutes. Check for salt.

• Sprinkle with chopped coriander and remove from fire. Serve hot.

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 1001

Protein 35.1 g

Total fat 82.276 g

Saturated 6.368 g

Monounsaturated 54.544 g

Polyunsaturated 17.328 g

Carbohydrates 48.64 g

Fibre 20.1 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Sodium 2390 mg

Calcium 385 mg

Magnesium 354 mg

Potassium 2273 mg

Vitamin E 38.157 mg

Read: Diet tips for weight management during Ramadan/Ramzan.

Image source: Shutterstock