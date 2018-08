Festivals, like Raksha Bandhan, are an occasion to indulge in your favourite foods. From sweets to snacks to elaborate dinners and lunches, food truly bonds family and friends like nothing else. But while you go ahead and dig into all the food, you need to keep a watch on what you are putting into your body. It’s a question of not just your health but your family’s too. It’s always a better idea to cook meals at home instead of ordering from outside. All you need is a little time, patience and a few (healthy) ingredients to make recipes like this one. This healthy chocolate tart recipe has the goodness of dark chocolate which can boost your heart health, reduce stress and inflammation, lower cholesterol and stimulate endorphins. Try this recipe today!

Ingredients

TART BASE

1 cup oat flour (oats ground finely in a food processor)

1 cup almond flour (almonds ground finely in a food processor)

1/4 cup maple syrup

a pinch of salt

4 tbsp coconut oil

CHOCOLATE FILLING

200 gm dark chocolate, chopped

1 tsp espresso powder

2 tsp cocoa powder (optional)

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp sea salt

Instructions

• Grease a 9-inch tart pan with coconut oil. Pre-heat the oven to 180C.

• Combine all the ingredients for tart base and mix until the dough comes together.

• Using your fingers, press the dough into the tart pan. Let it rest in the freezer for 10 minutes.

• Bake the tart base at 180C for 20-25 minutes until it is golden brown.

• To make the filling, melt the chocolate with coconut oil on a double boiler. Bring it off heat and add espresso powder, cocoa powder and salt.

• Pour the filling on the cooled tart shell. Let it set in the fridge for at least 20-26 minutes.

