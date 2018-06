Poha is a nutritious breakfast which most households prepare. Sheera, upma, poha are commonly made at home and are served with much love. The Indian cereal is surely enticing when coupled with garam chai. The poha/chivda/ flattened rice has multiple health benefits! So, let’s give a little twist to this recipe and make it healthier! Read: Weaning recipes – 3 ways to use poha or beaten rice to make nutritious dishes for your child!

Dahi and Doodh Poha, recipe by Mihira Khopkar, Sports & Clinical nutritionist and founder of MARK.

Ingredients:

100 grams of rice flakes/ flattened rice/ poha

100 grams of curd

1-2 tbsp milk

2 tsp sugar

Method:

In a serving bowl mix all the ingredients and let it rest for 5 min until the rice flakes are soaked. Once soaked enough to soft, consume. Read: Udad dal parathas: A perfect healthy welcome treat for monsoon!

Health benefits:

The flattened rice is known to be a rich source of carbohydrates and protein. A 50 gram of poha gives at least 180 calories. Apart from this, when had with milk, it is said to be good for skin. Here are some other benefits:

Good probiotic.

Known to control blood sugar levels.

Easily digestible.

Good for skin.

Contains good carbohydrates.

Excellent source of protein and iron too!

