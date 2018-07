If you don’t get any time to pack your lunch box for work, then try to take out a few minutes from your busy schedule and prepare your own healthy go-to-lunch for work. This way you would avoid the unnecessary health risks associated with food eaten outside and also you would save some money. Here we have mentioned a few pack-and-go lunch ideas.

A sandwich

Take brown bread instead of white bread. Rather than spreading fruit jam or peanut butter on the bread, try putting in meatballs, baked chicken, lean meat and a sliced pork chop. A grilled tofu sandwich and bbq chicken sandwich are a great choice for lunch.

If you want to make a vegetable sandwich, you can add a couple of melon seeds, sunflower seeds, sprinkle some sprouts and flaxseeds. This will add an element of sumptuousness and crunch to the sandwich.

Wrap it up

Prepare chicken caesar salad wrap, Mediterranean chicken wrap, tofu or paneer wrap for a lip-smacking experience. One can combine with salads for taste and nutrition for a fantastic brown bag lunch idea.

Whole Grains

For a healthy life, switching to whole grains is important because you gain more nutrients and fibre. There are several options for whole grains like whole-wheat pasta, tortillas, sandwich rolls and crackers. So be wise while packing your lunch box.

Salads

Salads form a healthy option and take away the monotony of usual lunch packs. For example, tabouleh salad can be eaten as a cold salad. One can keep it in the refrigerator at work and have it during lunch. Along with salad one can have juice or buttermilk.

Those who have sweet tooth, they can prepare salads which must have three elements, veggies, carbohydrate and protein. To prepare this salad you can combine thick slices of whole wheat pumpkin bread or banana bread. Dress it with olive oil, honey and vinegar. You might also like to sprinkle raisins and nuts on it.

Cutlets

Pack cutlets, along with green salads or a sandwich. You may also have some lemonade along with it to add a bit of refreshment to your lunch.

Rotis

For an easy lunch option, you can have roti with spreads along with some salad stuffing in it.

Tossed Idlis

This can be a very healthy option. To prepare this you need to chop pre-cooked idlis, then toss it in olive oil, garlic and veggies of your choice, for instance, onion, capsicum, spinach. You can also combine it with coconut water.

These above-mentioned lunch recipes would definitely feed your taste buds and can be healthy as well as stomach filling!

